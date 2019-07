MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has rocket the island of Mindanao in the south of the Philippines, US Geological Survey reported on Friday.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 5 km to the south-east of the the Cantilan municipality in the Surigao del Sur province, where over 30,000 people reside. The epicenter lay at the depth of around 12 km.

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.