Court finds group of seven gang members guilty of six contract murders

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The jury of the Moscow District Military Court found seven gang members guilty of six contract murders and other crimes committed in the Kaluga, Smolensk and Bryansk Regions, senior aide to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Investigative Directorate for the Kaluga Region Lidiya Moshkova told TASS.

"The jury of the Moscow District Military Court found seven gang members guilty on all charges put against them, including six contract murders in the Bryansk and Smolensk Regions. The verdict was made unanimously, and the perpetrators face punishment up to life imprisonment. They also committed crimes on the territory of three entities - Smolensk, Kaluga and Bryansk Regions," Moshkova said.

She said that the jury found the evidence gathered by the investigators sufficient to announce a guilty verdict for Igor Galantsev, Sergei Novgorodov, Igor Semenov, Andrei Gurov, Oleg Tereshin, Gennady Baronov and Pyotr Turlayev. They were found guilty under Section 210 ("The organization of a criminal organization or participation in it"), Section 209 ("Banditry"), Section 105 ("Murder"), Section 222 ("The illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or wearing of weapons"), Section 317 ("Encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer"), Section 111 ("The voluntary infliction of grievous bodily harm") and Section 213 ("Hooliganism") of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to the investigators, the gang was established at the beginning of the 2000s, Igor Galantsev being one of its organizers. In 2003-2007 its members committed six contract murders, fighting for power in the criminal underworld and concealing the traces of other crimes. In 2003, during a failed attempt of detention in Kaluga, Pyotr Turlayev severely injured a policeman and tried to shot down another one.

Moshkova said that a court hearing was scheduled for July 22, where the prosecutor will demand punishment to the gang members with regard of the jury’s verdict.