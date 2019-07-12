Catamaran with tourists overturns in Karachay-Circassian Region, search operation ongoing

CHERKESSK, July 12. /TASS/. Four tourists from the Kaliningrad Region overturned when going down the Aksaut River in the Zelenchukskaya district of the Karachay-Circassian Region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional directorate reported on Friday.

"At 4:10pm, July 12, the duty shift of the federal government agency, Center for Crisis Management of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate for the Karachay-Circassian Region, received a report that a group of four tourists overturned on a catamaran when going down the Aksaut River near the community of Krasny Karachai, Zelenchukskaya district," the report says.

The directorate noted that earlier a group of five tourists from the Kaliningrad Region was registered by the Emergencies Ministry. Eight rescuers are carrying out the search operation on one vehicle and one vessel.