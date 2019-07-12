Off-road vehicle falls into river in Russia’s Tuva region, killing ten

"A local resident reported that an UAZ vehicle had turned over while trying to cross the Shui River in the Bai-Taiginsky district. Ten bodies, including six underage children, have been found at the scene," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Ten people, including six underage children, were killed in Russia’s Tuva region when an UAZ off-road vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river, the regional police said in a statement.

Police officers are working to figure out the exact number of people who were travelling in the vehicle. An investigation team has been dispatched to the scene.

According to the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the vehicle departed from the Teeli settlement located in the Bai-Taiginsky district.

"An expert team from the Crisis Management Center has been sent to the scene to provide necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies. The Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Tuva has set up a situation room," the ministry said in a statement.