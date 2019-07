Three earthquakes registered in Russia's Far East in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has rocked Indonesia on Monday, US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake's epicenter lay at the depth of 25 km in the Molucca Sea in 124 km to the west of the Ternate city (population of around 100,000 people).

No injuries or damages were reported, and no tsunami alert was issued.