More than 3,200 people in flooded zone in Irkutsk Region seek medical treatment

IRKUTSK, July 8. /TASS/. More than 3,200 people have sought medical treatment in the flooded area in the Irkutsk Region, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"According to updated information, 3,212 people, including 518 children, sought medical help. Outpatient care was provided to 2,770 people who sought treatment, including 414 children. Four hundred and forty-two people, including 104 children, were hospitalized," the press service said.

A total of 10,900 dwelling houses, in which 34,234 people, including 8,074 children live, have been flooded in 110 communities of the Irkutsk Region since late June, when the floods started. Forty-nine socially significant facilities, 11,000 residential yards and 48 road sections were flooded, and 22 highway bridges of local significance were damaged.

Twenty-two people were killed in the floods, and 11 are missing; search operations continue. The floods in the Irkutsk Region were caused by heavy rains. A state of emergency was declared in the region.