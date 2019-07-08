More than 230 houses remain flooded in Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, July 8. /TASS/. More than 230 houses remain flooded in the Irkutsk Region by Monday morning, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry’s department told TASS.

Waters did not subside in the town of Tulun. According to municipal authorities, it emerged that there are inundated houses in the community of Oktyabrsky, Chunsky district.

"Two communities remain flooded - the town of Tulun and the community of Oktyabrsky, Chunsky district: 233 houses with a population of 604 people, including 107 children. There are no flooded socially significant facilities. Two hundred and thirty-three residential yards were flooded," the press service said.

A total of 10,900 dwelling houses, in which 34,234 people, including 8,074 children live, have been flooded in 110 communities of the Irkutsk Region since late June, when the floods started. Forty-nine socially significant facilities, 11,000 residential yards and 48 road sections were flooded, and 22 highway bridges of local significance were damaged.

Twenty-two people were killed in the floods, and 11 are missing; search operations continue. The floods in the Irkutsk Region were caused by heavy rains. A state of emergency was declared in the region.