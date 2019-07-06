At least 15 injured in Florida mall blast — authorities

NEW YORK, July 6. /TASS/. At least 15 people were injured in a blast at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday, Battalion Chief for Plantation Fire Joel Gordon said in an ABC TV broadcast.

The official said that according to preliminary estimates, between 15 and 20 people were injured, two seriously.

The cause of the blast is unknown, but firefighters who arrived to the scene reported a gas leak, Gordon said.

The Russian embassy in US is looking into whether any Russians were among those injured.