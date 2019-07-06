{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California - USGS

This is the second powerful tremor in the region in past days

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Friday night local time, the US Geologial Survey (USGS) said.

According to the state seismological agency’s information, the epicenter was located 17 km northeast of Ridgecrest, with a population of about 28,000 people.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported that the epicenter was located at the depth of 10 km.

This is the second powerful tremor in the region in past days. Another earthquake, measuring 6.4 on the Richter magnitude scale struck the Ridgecrest area on July 4, some 195 km north of Los Angeles.

No information about deaths or damage is available so far.

