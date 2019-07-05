Payments to people who lost their belongings in Irkutsk floods to begin on Saturday

TULUN /Irkutsk Region/, July 5. /TASS/. Payments to the tune of 50,000 rubles (about $788) to those who partially lost their belongings as a result of the floods in Russia’s Irkutsk Region will begin on Saturday, Russian Deputy PM Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Friday.

"At this point, it is confusing why the payments related to the partial or full loss of belongings and property are coming through so slowly, why there are no payments received related to health damages - 200,000-400,000 rubles ($3.150-$6.300). We have discussed these issues, the region’s minister for social policy informed that the situation is changing: starting tomorrow, we will carry out payments of 50,000 rubles to those who partially lost their belongings. We would like for those payments to go through quickly," he said.