Payments to people who lost their belongings in Irkutsk floods to begin on Saturday

TULUN /Irkutsk Region/, July 5. /TASS/. Payments to the tune of 50,000 rubles (about $788) to those who partially lost their belongings as a result of the floods in Russia’s Irkutsk Region will begin on Saturday, Russian Deputy PM Vitaly Mutko told reporters on Friday.
"At this point, it is confusing why the payments related to the partial or full loss of belongings and property are coming through so slowly, why there are no payments received related to health damages - 200,000-400,000 rubles ($3.150-$6.300). We have discussed these issues, the region’s minister for social policy informed that the situation is changing: starting tomorrow, we will carry out payments of 50,000 rubles to those who partially lost their belongings. We would like for those payments to go through quickly," he said.
The deputy PM also informed that working groups would be created in all six districts of the region, "involving local experts who will draft a recovery timeline on each object in the coming days."
Earlier, the regional government’s press service informed that 16,507 people affected by the floods received one-off payments. The total sum of payments came up to 165 mln rubles ($2.602.470). The list of people affected by the floods includes 21,761 people.
The floods in the Irkutsk Region began in late June. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. Since June 25, buildings in 103 settlements have been flooded. According to the latest reports, 22 people were killed as a result of the floods, 15 were declared missing and over 300 were hospitalized.