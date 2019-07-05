Irkutsk humanitarian aid center delivers about 400 tonnes of humanitarian aid

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The largest humanitarian aid center in Irkutsk has handed over about 400 tonnes of humanitarian aid to people affected by the floods in Russia’s Irkutsk Region over the past nine days, the representatives of the center informed TASS on Friday.

"The center is now closed; in total, since July 27, we have shipped about 400 tonnes of cargo. This includes non-perishable foods, potable water, clothes form the bulk of the cargo - there are many new shoes in boxes. <…> We are not the only humanitarian aid center in Irkutsk, but we are the largest one, 90% of all the aid has come through us," the source stated.

The representative noted that the major part of the cargo was given by local residents. In total, about 7,500 people brought food and clothing in nine days. Around 100 people came in on the first day, while in the following days the amount of contributors rose to 800-900 people a day.

Most of the cargo was delivered by trucks and trains. The remaining five tonnes of cargo will be delivered to those in need in the near future, the agency’s source informed.

The floods in the Irkutsk Region began in late June. A state of emergency has been declared in the region. Since June 25, 103 settlements have been flooded. According to the latest reports, 22 people were killed as a result of the floods, 15 were declared missing and over 300 were hospitalized.