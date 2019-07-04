Child among victims of devastating Irkutsk Region flood, says source

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A child is among the 21 fatalities as a result of the flood in the Irkutsk Region, the region’s emergency services informed TASS.
"Twenty-one people were killed, including one child. There are no children among those reported missing," the source stated.
According to the data from the Irkutsk Region regional branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on Thursday morning 2,700 residential buildings with a total population of 6,400 people remain flooded in 16 inhabited communities. Over the past 24 hours, the water level has receded in 15 communities. The flooding hit the Irkutsk Region at the end of June, and a state of emergency was declared in the region with 313 people having been hospitalized.