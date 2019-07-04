Police detain suspects linked to Tyumen shopping mall shootout

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Police officers have identified all the people who took part in the July 3 conflict with shooting in the Kristall (Chrystal) shopping mall in Tyumen. One of them was detained, says the report that was published on the website of the Interior Ministry’s Directorate for the Tyumen Region.

"Police officers carried out investigative operations and the Intercept plan, as a result of which the conflict participants were identified and brought [from the incident site]. Then the police officers found that an unemployed citizen of the near abroad, born in 1991, fired three shots with a nonlethal pistol at a 40-year-old man. The perpetrator was detained," the report says.

According to the report, the police also confiscated a nonlethal pistol and a hunting carbine from one of the incident’s participants. Two protocols were made against him. No people were injured or killed in the incident.