Putin signs decree on measures to deal with aftermath of floods in Irkutsk region

"Some of my instructions were released after our meeting in Bratsk," Putin recalled. "Today, they all made up a presidential decree."

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on measures to grapple with the aftermath of the floods in Russia’s east Siberian region of Irkutsk, he said at a meeting with cabinet members on Wednesday.

"I request you to be guided by that document while organizing this work," he said addressing the cabinet members.

The decree says "the floods in the Irkutsk region is a federal-level emergency and that a special response level should come into effect."

The decree orders "Russia’s Armed Forces, other troops and military formations shall be involved in dealing with the aftermath of the emergency."

Putin visited the east Siberian city of Bratsk on June 30 to chair a meeting, which decided how to deal with the aftermath of the floods.