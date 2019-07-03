Water level of Iya River in submerged Tulun falls below critical mark

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The water level of the Iya River that has partially flooded Tulun city in Siberia's Irkutsk region has fallen below the critical mark of seven meters, to 6.99 meters, the city’s civil defense and emergency situations department told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is 699 centimeters," the source reported the water level as of 22:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time).

On Saturday, June 29, the water level reached its maximum of 13.87 meters, after which it began subsiding.

Floods in the Irkutsk region started following torrential rains at the end of June. According to the Ministry for Emergency Situations, 98 settlements have been partially flooded in six districts of the Irkutsk region since June 25. At least 20 people died, and 15 are still unaccounted for. As many as 1,415 people have sought medical aid and 221 people have been hospitalized, including 41 children.