Flooded Siberian town wrestles with rubble from destroyed houses

More than 300 private houses, which were washed away by the floods, blocked the bridge across the Iya river in Tulun. A federal highway goes across the bridge.

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry alongside other agencies have drawn up a plan to remove the rubble of houses destroyed by heavy floods and washed up near the bridge of the town of Tulun in Russia’s east Siberian region of Irkutsk, the regional emergency chief said on Tuesday.

"A plan has been drawn up to remove rubble near the bridge," Valentin Nelyubov told reporters adding that work is underway to normalize life in Tulun.

"We are clearing up the streets, where the water has subsided, and removing the rubble from destroyed buildings. Vehicle traffic along the Sibir federal highway has been resumed," he said.

The Irkutsk emergency chief added that a search and rescue operation is ongoing. The flooded area is being patrolled. More officers of the National Guard and police are placed on duty to prevent looting.

According to the latest reports, 18 people died in the floods and 13 more went missing.

Floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains at the end of June. A state of emergency was introduced in the flood-affected areas. The water level in the Iya River has raised seven meters above the critical mark. As many as 83 settlements in six districts have been affected by the disaster. More than 6,600 dwelling houses, which accommodate more than 32,000 people, have been flooded. Overnight to June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the city of Bratsk on the situation in the flooded areas.