DONETSK, July 2. /TASS/. A militiaman from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed and three have been wounded in shelling by Kiev troops in the past 24 hours, Spokesman for the DPR militia Daniil Bezsonov said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian armed forces were shelling Donetsk, Gorlovka and Mariupol, the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying. Artillery shells of 152mm and 122mm caliber, mortars and other arms were used.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) said that Ukrainian troops had opened fire at the territory of the self-proclaimed republic 35 times in 24 hours, firing more than 500 munitions. A man was wounded in the shelling of the settlement of Aleksandrovka west of Donetsk on Tuesday morning.

On March 7, the Contact Group’s security subgroup agreed to declare a new ‘spring’ ceasefire in Donbass starting on March 8. However, the Ukrainian military broke the truce just five minutes after it had taken effect.