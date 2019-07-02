Russian TV crew comes under attack in Donetsk republic

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Camera crew of the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) came under attack in Donbass, TV channel Rossiya-24 reported on Tuesday.

"Our correspondent Andrei Rudenko’s camera crew came under attack by Ukraine’s militants in western Donetsk in the Alexandrovka village area," the report says. "No crew members were injured."

"The journalists were going to film the consequences of the night and morning attacks, when the Ukrainian side launched a mortar attack," the report says.

On April 20, VGTRK’s journalists reportedly came under sniper attack on the outskirts of Donetsk, in the village of Spartak. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that this attack should not go unpunished.