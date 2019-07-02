Over 1,200 affected by East Siberia floods

"By this morning, the death toll stands at 14, some 1,244 people have been affected," the source said. Some 191 people, including 38 children, have been hospitalized.

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. More than 1,200 people have been affected by heavy floods in East Siberia’s Irkutsk Region, 14 people have been killed and 13 people have gone missing, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

Another 13 residents, including one child, have gone missing. No children have been killed, according to preliminary reports.

More than 2,500 people have been evacuated from the flood-stricken areas.

Floods in the Irkutsk region started after torrential rains at the end of June. A state of emergency was introduced in the flood-affected areas. The water level in the Iya River has raised seven meters above the critical mark. As many as 83 settlements in six districts have been affected by the disaster. More than 6,600 dwelling houses, which accommodate more than 32,000 people, have been flooded. Overnight to June 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the city of Bratsk on the situation in the flooded areas.