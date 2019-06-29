Emergency Minister briefs Putin on situation in flood-affected areas in Irkutsk region

BRATSK /Irkutsk Region/, June 29. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has reported to President Vladimir Putin about the situation in the flooded areas of the Irkutsk region and the assistance to the victims.

"For preventive purposes, power supply has been cut off in four districts with a population of more than 11,000 people. As a result of the disaster, 353 people were injured, 32 of them are children. Five people died, 97 people were hospitalized, the fate of two remains unknown, including one child," Zinichev said at a meeting with Putin in Bratsk.

"1,161 people have been evacuated. There are 924 people in 16 temporary accommodation centers, including 282 children and six people with limited mobility. The rest of the residents decided to stay with their relatives," he said.

According to the Emergency Situations Minister, all necessary assistance is being provided in temporary accommodation centers.

"The flood damaged 13 road bridges, the traffic across the Siberia federal highway and 17 sections of local roads has been limited," he said, adding that the authorities are building up the rescue forces in the region.

Zinichev also added that the Il-76 plane of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia is to deliver bulk dams, rescue boats, tents and blankets to the Irkutsk region.

"The situation is under control, rescue and other urgent work continues," he reported.

Flood in the Irkutsk region

The flood in the Irkutsk region was caused by heavy rains. The authorities introduced a state of emergency in the area.

According to the latest data of the regional emergency command center, the flood has affected 48 settlements of five municipal districts of the region - Tulunsky, Chunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Taishetsky, Ziminsky. These are 4,042 houses with 9,919 residents, including 2,269 children. A source in the emergency services told TASS on Saturday that as a result of the flood in the region five people died and several were reported missing.