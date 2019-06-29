Putin is holding emergency meeting on situation with flood in Irkutsk region

BRATSK, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with the authorities of the Irkutsk region, where a state of emergency has been declared due to a strong flood in the region. The meeting is held in the building of the Bratsk airport. Putin arrived in the region late at night on the way from Japan, where the G20 summit and the Russian-Japanese talks had ended.

Heavy rains caused a strong flood in the Irkutsk region. According to the data received from the local department of the Emergencies Ministry, 4,042 residential buildings with a population of 9,919 people, including more than 2,269 children, were flooded. Five people died and several were reported missing.