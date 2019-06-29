Putin is being briefed on situation with floods in Irkutsk region - Peskov

OSAKA, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is being briefed on the situation with floods in the Irkutsk region, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He is being briefed," Peskov said.

He did not answer the question whether the president plans to visit the Irkutsk region in connection with this emergency.

"I can’t say yet," Peskov said.

Heavy rains caused floods in the Irkutsk region. According to data on Saturday morning, 3,700 residential houses with a population of more than 9,000 people were flooded. The floods affected 31 settlements in Nizhneudinsky, Tulunsky, Taishet, Chunsky areas.

An emergency situation has been introduced in the region.