An-24 captain dies in emergency landing in Siberia

TASS, June 27. The crew captain and a flight engineer have died on Thursday in an emergency landing of the An-24 plane in the north of the Russian region of Buryatia, a source in the region’s emergency services told TASS.

"The pilot who died there was the crew captain. A flight engineer also died," he said.

On Thursday morning, Angara Airlines’ An-24 took off in Ulan-Ude to travel to Nizhneangarsk. After the takeoff, one of the plane’s engines failed. According to the preliminary information, the emergency landing saw the plane overran the runway by 100 meters and drove into a disposal facility building, the fire broke out on the plane.

Currently, fire bridges are at the scene.