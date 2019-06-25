Over 40,000 evacuated from Kazakh town following ammunition explosions

NUR-SULTAN, June 25. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have evacuated nearly 41,000 people from the southern town of Arys following massive ammunition explosions, Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev told a government meeting on Tuesday.

"Nearly 41,000 citizens have been evacuated, 39,000 of them have left town themselves," the minister said.

Five evacuation points have been set up in the nearby villages located 30km and 50km from the town.

The ammunitions continue exploding thus hindering the firefighting effort at the depots of the military units, he added.

On Monday, a fire broke out at an ammunition depot of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces near the town of Arys in the country's south, home to nearly 45,000 people. Two people were killed, and another 89 were hospitalized.

A criminal investigation has been launched, but the cause of the explosions is yet unknown.