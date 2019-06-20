Emergency services check information on bomb threat at State Duma building in Moscow

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. An unidentified caller has warned about possible explosions at the building of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, and at the Okhotny Ryad shopping mall in downtown Moscow, a source in the law enforcement bodies told TASS on Thursday.

"An unknown person has reported a threat of explosions at the State Duma and the Okhotny Ryad shopping mall," the source said. "Specialized services and K9 units are at the scene checking this information."

The source also said that people were not ordered to evacuate the building.

An unidentified caller earlier warned also about a bomb threat at the TV center Ostankino and law enforcers are checking on this information as well.