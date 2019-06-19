At least 21 people injured in Japan's earthquake — media

TOKYO, June 19. /TASS/. At least 21 were injured in the earthquake of 6.7 magnitude that rocked Japan's Yamagata prefecture late Tuesday, NHK TV channel reported on Wednesday.

Earlier reports said that 15 people were injured in the earthquake.

The epicenter of the Tuesday's earthquake lay at the depth of around 14 km under the seabed off the coast of the Yamagata prefecture. The magnitude was initially estimated at 6.8 but later lowered to 6.7. Ten aftershocks of up to 4.1 magnitude followed after the earthquake. A tsunami alert was issued but was later recalled.