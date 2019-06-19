Wildfires sweep through 8,800 hectares in Russian regions

Over 110 wildfires registered in Russian natural reserves since start of 2019

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 40 forest fires are blazing on the territory of 8,800 hectares in Russia, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Wednesday.

"As of 12am on 19 June 2019, 43 forest fires are reported on the territory of over 8,811 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

The largest forest fires are reported in Kamchatka (3,400 hectares), Irkutsk, Amur and Yakutia regions.

A total of 1,300 people and 267 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing forest fires.

In the last 24 hours, firefighters extinguished 45 forest fires on the territory of 803 hectares.