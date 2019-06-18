Wildfires reported on over 4,800 hectares in Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 40 forest fires are blazing on the territory of 4,800 hectares in Russia, the press service of the Aerial Forest Protection Service said on Tuesady.

"As of 12am on 18 June 2019, 42 forest fires are reported on the territory of over 4,800 hectares, with active firefighting efforts underway," the press service said.

The largest forest fires are reported in the Irkutsk region (eight wildfires on the territory of 1,500 hectares), Chukotka region (three wildfires on the territory of 1,600 hectares). Wildfires are also reported in the Karelia, Yakutia, Zabaikalsky and Krasnoyarsk regions.

A total of 1,400 people and 222 units of equipment are involved in extiguishing forest fires.

In the last 24 hours, firefighters extinguished 38 forest fires on the territory of 4,800 hectares.