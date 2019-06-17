Hainan holds fire prevention maritime drills for the first time

SANYA, June 17./TASS/. The authorities of the Chinese province of Hainan held fire-fighting exercises at sea for the first in the province's history, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported. According to the news outlet, the exercises were held off the coast of the Wuzhizhou Island and involved six surface ships, one unmanned aerial vehicle and more than 60 firefighters and other specialists.

The drills checked the readiness of the personnel to swiftly arrive at the site of an emergency and assess the situation. The firefighters worked to put out the fire on a notional boat, then they cordoned off the area to prevent possible fuel leakage and carried out measures to clean the water surface and minimize damage to the environment.

As a representative of the fire department said, these exercises made it possible to increase the level of personnel training, as well as to strengthen the coordination between all units. According to the representative, ensuring security and maintaining the normal functioning of the tourism industry is the key task of the authorities against the background of the decision to turn Hainan into one of the leading international resorts.

Earlier, the police of the City of Sanya in the southern Chinese province of Hainan received their first service helicopter, which will allow law enforcement officers to significantly expand their ability to perform official tasks.

The Bell 407 helicopter manufactured by the Xiangyun Aircraft Company in the Sichuan province has seven seats and a maximum take-off weight of over 2,4 tons. The helicopter with a horizontal flight can reach the speed of up to 259 km / h and rise to a maximum altitude of up to 5695 meters, flying without refueling for 577 km.