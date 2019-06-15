Two Russians suffer injuries in road accident in Turkey’s Antalya - consulate

ANKARA, June 15. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals suffered injuries in a road accident in Turkey’s Antalya, a spokesperson for the Russian consulate in Antalya told TASS on Saturday.

"Two Russian nationals, born in 1986 and 1991, were among those injured in the accident. They received medical treatment and were discharged from hospital," the spokesperson said.

According to earlier reports, the accident, involving a tourist van and a passenger car, took place along a highway connecting Antalya and Kumluca on Saturday morning. An investigation has been opened into the road accident.