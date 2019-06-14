Single-engine plane makes crash landing outside Moscow, two hurt

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. A single-engine aircraft made a crash landing outside Moscow, two people were hurt, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The plane made a crash landing on a field between the villages of Klimova and Timofeyevo," the spokesman said, adding that according to preliminary data, two people were hurt.

A source in the emergencies services told TASS that there were two people, a man and a woman, onboard the Wilga-25 aicraft. "The plane took off from a private aerodrome at Sehvlino, Solnechnogorsk district, Moscow region," the sources said.

The man received serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The woman came out with minor injuries, the source added.