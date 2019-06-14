FSB detains supporter of international terrorist group in Russia

CHITA, June 14. /TASS/. FSB agents have detained a supporter of ISIS in the Zabaykalsky Region, where he had arrived to purchase weapons and armaments, the press service of the regional FSB office said on Friday.

"Illegal activities of a 23-year old Russian national, supporter of the Islamic State international terrorist organization, who had come to Chita from another Russian region to buy arms and munitions, were foiled. The suspect was detained, a criminal case against him was launched," the statement reads.

It was determined that the man was actively promoting terrorism among his acquaintances, as well as on the Internet "using means of anonymization and methods of conspiracy, studied practices of subversive terrorist attacks, was planning to travel to the Syrian Arab Republic to join ISIS and take part in terrorist activities." Moreover, the perpetrator "was looking for opportunities to purchase firearms, including the automatic ones and munitions."

Currently, security agencies are investigating all the details of his illegal activities and determining his criminal connections.