Bank of England cuts key rate to 3.75%

LONDON, December 18. /TASS/. The Bank of England, which serves as the United Kingdom’s central bank, has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, according to a statement released by the regulator.

As a result, the Bank of England’s key rate has fallen below 4% for the first time since January 2023.

The rate cut comes amid a slowdown in inflation, which is now running at 3.2%. Two additional factors that influenced the Bank of England’s decision were a 0.1% contraction in the UK economy and a rise in unemployment to 5.1% as of October.