Yuan exchange rate up above 11 rubles on MOEX first since December 3

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate has surpassed 11 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since December 3, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 2:45 p.m. Moscow time (11:45 a.m. GMT) the yuan was up by 6.25 kopecks at 11.006 rubles. By 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT) the yuan exchange rate had extended gains to 7.3 kopecks at it traded at 11.017 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX Index was up by 0.65% at 2,720.36 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.65% at 1.115.72 points.