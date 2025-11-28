VTB’s net profit for 10 months rises 0.6% to $5.21 bln

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. VTB’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-October 2025 amounted to 407.2 bln rubles ($5.21 bln), a 0.6% increase compared with the same period in 2024, according to the group’s report.

In October, the group posted a net profit of 26.4 bln rubles ($0.34 bln), which is 11.1% lower than in October 2024.

The group’s total loan portfolio before provisions stood at 23.9 trillion rubles ($305.84 bln) as of the reporting date, down 0.3% in October (adjusted for the effect of FX revaluation, the loan portfolio was unchanged) and up 0.5% since the beginning of the year (with FX adjustments, growth amounted to 2.3%).

Retail client funds declined 1.3% in October but increased 2.4% since the beginning of the year, reaching 13.3 trillion rubles ($170.20 bln). Corporate client funds amounted to 13.5 trillion rubles ($172.76 bln) as of the reporting date, 5.6% higher than at the end of September but 3% lower than at the start of the year.

Over the first 10 months of 2025, personnel and administrative expenses totaled 432.2 bln rubles ($5.53 bln), reflecting an 18.6% increase.