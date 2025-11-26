Russian stock indices falling on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.65% to 2,668.38 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.19% to 1,069.54 points. The yuan dropped by 3.3 kopecks over the day to 11.07 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded slightly in the red in the middle of the week, above the intermediate support at 2,650 points. The negotiating process on Ukraine moves forward but signals from the sides remain controversial. A visit of Steve Witkoff, the Special Envoy of the US President Donald Trump, to Russia is announced for the next week, along with his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Investors do not lose hopes for a geopolitical breakthrough but move to a waiting position," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

An adverse combination of a strong ruble and cheapening oil also puts pressure on the sentiment, he added.

"Growth leaders on the Russian stock market turned out to be Transneft stocks (+1.2%), probably in connection with the expected rise in the tariffs of the state corporation for oil throughput since January 1, 2026," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global noted. The decline was the strongest for the stocks of the Novorossiysk Grain Plant (-4.2%), probably after the comments from Russian officials that no return to the grain deal of Russia and Ukraine can be expected in the near time, she added.

The MOEX Russia Index can be within the range of 2,600-2,720 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World expects. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,600-2,700 points.