Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session. The yuan-to-ruble rate is rising.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.67%, to 2,672.65 and 1,066.83 points, respectively. The yuan rate rose 1.1 kopecks, to 11.024 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its growth and was 2,671.18 points (up 0.62%), while the RTS index stood at 1,066.24 points (up 0.62%). Meanwhile, the yuan rate accelerated its growth to 11.054 rubles (+4.1 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional symbol (IMOEX2) rose 0.44% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,666.43 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.