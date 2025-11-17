Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX Index lost 0.77% to 2,506.34 points, while the RTS Index fell by 0.77% to 973.22 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 3.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.4105 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.82% at 2,505.02 points and by 0.05% at 972.71 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate had moved to the negative territory as it traded at 11.3595 rubles (down by 1.6 kopecks).

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.42% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,515.16 points.