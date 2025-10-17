Russia can upgrade thermal power plants in North Korea — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia can take part in the upgrade of thermal power plants in North Korea, the Ministry of Energy said after the meeting of Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Minister of Electric Power Industry of North Korea Kim Yu Il.

The parties discussed strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the energy sphere and the upgrade of combined heat and power plants and thermal power plants in North Korea.

"In particular, the use of Russian competencies and equipment for upgrade and repair of power installations of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the exchange of experience of Russian and Korean specialists were discussed," the ministry added.

Russia is ready to consider new requests of the Korean side in the sphere of advance training of power sector specialists, Tsivilyov added.