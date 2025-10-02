Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were declining at the start of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The yuan-to-ruble rate was also declining.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.72%, to 2,628.25 and 1,015.94 points, respectively. The yuan fell 8.95 kopecks to 11.27 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline and was at 2,624.29 points (-0.87%), while the RTS Index was at 1,014.41 points (-0.87%). At the same time, the yuan exchange rate fell to 11.33 rubles (-2.95 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.1% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,649.98 points.

The Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the dollar and euro since June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank statements and over-the-counter trading data to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates against the ruble.