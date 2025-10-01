Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $126.7 mln with settlements on September 30

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. According to data on the regulator’s website, the Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlements on September 30, 2025, totaling 10.3 bln rubles ($126.7 mln).

The sale of currency on the domestic market with settlements on September 29, 2025, also amounted to 10.3 bln rubles.

Operations for the purchase and sale of foreign currency are conducted by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market within the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.