Foreign investors eye Donbass and Novorossiya — Russian Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Foreign investors, in particular from Arab countries, have expressed interest in Donbass and Novorossiya, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with NTV Channel.

"Investors are coming up, someone is restoring [damaged buildings in those regions - TASS], and new construction has begun. There is interest. What particularly pleases me is that for the first time, foreign investors have appeared, including from Arab countries," he said.

According to him, there are a large number of metalworking, mechanical engineering, and tourism enterprises in Donbass and Novorossiya.

"Someone is considering construction of hotels. We're now inviting all interested investors—you are welcome. Agriculture has always been promising there. In the Soviet Union, it was a breadbasket, with good, high-quality lands. Once the special military operation is over, there will certainly be growth in all sectors of industry," Khusnullin added.