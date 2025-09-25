Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices went up at the start of the main trading session. The yuan rate was also rising at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.5%, to 2,737.31 and 1,026.67 points, respectively. The yuan rate rose 3.95 kopecks, to 11.7 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices slowed their rise to 0.32%, to 2,732.29 and 1,024.78 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan's growth slowed to 2.85 kopecks, or 11.69 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with an additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.33% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,732.56 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro effective June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank statements and over-the-counter trading data to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates against the ruble.