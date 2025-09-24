Russia’s steel output down 4.6% in August to 5.5 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s steel production fell by 4.6% in August 2025 year-on-year to 5.5 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported. Steel production in January-August period lost 4.8% to 46.1 mln tons.

China’s production reached 77.4 mln tons in August, down by 0.7% year-on-year, while India’s output amounted to 14.1 mln tons, up by 13.2%, according to the report. Steel production in Japan decreased by 3.4% in the reporting period to 6.6 mln tons while output in the US added 3.2% to 7.2 mln tons.

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries produced 6.7 mln tons of steel this August, which is 4.9% lower than in the same period last year. In the first eight months of 2025 those countries produced 55.1 mln tons of steel, down by 5.1%.

Global steel production amounted to 145.3 mln tons last month, down by 0.3% year-on-year, according to the report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations globally. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel output.