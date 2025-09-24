Russian stocks close in the red on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the red on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index lost 1.27% to 2,723.58 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 2.02% to 1,021.52 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble dropped by 4.1 kopecks to 11.663 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Thursday at 83-84 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.5-11.8 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. Its MOEX Index forecast for September 25 is 2,675-2,825 points.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on September 25. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 82-84 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 97-99 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.5-11.9 rubles range on Thursday.