Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.64% to 2,758.65 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.45% to 1,042.63 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 1.6 kopecks to 11.7 rubles.

BCS World of Investment projects the ruble’s exchange rates on Wednesday at 82-84 rubles per 1 US dollar, and 11.5-11.8 rubles per 1 Chinese yuan. Its MOEX Index forecast for September 24 is 2,700-2,800 points.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on September 24. The USD/RUB pair is expected to trade at the 82-84 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 97-99 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is expected at the 11.5-11.9 rubles range on Wednesday.