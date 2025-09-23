MOEX Index slows growth amid Trump's speech at UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX Index has slowed growth during the main trading session amid US President Donald Trump’s speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session, according to trade data.

As of 5:06 p.m. Moscow time (2:06 p.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 1.02% at 2,788.07 points. By 5:31 p.m. Moscow time (2:31 p.m. GMT) the MOEX had narrowed gains to 0.48% as it traded at 2,754.17 points.

Meanwhile the RTS Index was up by 1.28% at 1,040.93 points.

Trump said that he was working hard to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. He also reiterated that the conflict in Ukraine would never have begun without his predecessor, Joe Biden, as US President. Trump also criticized India, China, and Washington’s NATO allies for purchasing Russian energy resources.