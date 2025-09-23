Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.51% to 2,754.97 points and 1,032.96 points respectively at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The yuan-ruble exchange rate rose 0.7 kopecks against the ruble at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading to 11.727 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.43% to 2,753.89 and 1,032.55 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate fell 4.5 kopecks to 11.675 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with an additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.42% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,752.44 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro effective June 13, 2024, due to US sanctions imposed on it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia uses bank statements and over-the-counter trading data to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates against the ruble.