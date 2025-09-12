MOEX Index down almost 1.5% on Central Bank’s decision to cut key rate to 17%

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The MOEX Index lost almost 1.5% following the Central Bank’s decision to cut the key rate to 17% per annum, according to trading data.

As of 1:30 p.m. Moscow time (10:30 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was down by 1.41% at 2,867.2 points. By 1:45 p.m. Moscow time (10:45 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index had narrowed losses to 1.14% as it traded at 2,874.96 points, while the RTS was down by 1.14% at 1,057.23 points.

The MOEX Index fell by 0.13% to 2,904.23 points, while the RTS Index lost 0.13% to 1,068 points as the main trading session started on Friday.

The Bank of Russia has lowered the key interest rate for the third consecutive time, this time by 1 percentage point, bringing it down to 17% per annum. The regulator intends to maintain such a level of monetary policy strictness as necessary to bring inflation back to target by 2026, with further decisions on the key rate to depend on the sustainability of the inflation slowdown and the dynamics of inflation expectations.