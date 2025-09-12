Ruble gains momentum following Central Bank decision to cut key rate to 17%

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The ruble strengthened further on the Moscow Exchange during trading, according to exchange data. The positive dynamics came after the Bank of Russia decided to lower its key rate to 17% per annum.

Before the regulator’s announcement, the yuan stood at 11.87 rubles (-7.9 kopecks) as of 1:25 p.m. Moscow time, exchange data showed. By 1:30 p.m., the yuan was down 8.9 kopecks at 11.86 rubles, showing little immediate reaction to the decision. By 1:52 p.m., however, the yuan’s decline accelerated, trading at 11.778 rubles (-17.1 kopecks).

Since June 13, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in the dollar and the euro due to US sanctions imposed on the exchange and the National Clearing Center.

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Russia has cut the key rate for the third consecutive time, this time by 1 percentage point (pp), bringing it down to 17% per annum.